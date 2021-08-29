Braves Starting Pitcher Ian Anderson Activated From IL, Starts Sunday

Anderson has missed more than a month of playing time because of a shoulder injury, last pitching in a 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on July 11. He threw 64 pitches in 2.1 innings of work, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out four batters. The second-year starter has a 5-5 record in 18 starts, posting a 3.56 ERA, 24% K rate and a 1.25 WHIP. He is priced at $8,100 on FanDuel.
The Braves, with a 69-59 record, lead the National League East by five games and will face the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants with the series tied at one game apiece after a 5-0 Giants win Saturday night. Sunday’s matchup proves to be tough for Anderson against a Giants team that ranks ninth in batting average and OBP.
Atlanta is a -142 home Moneyline favorite against the Giants on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an 8.5-run total.
