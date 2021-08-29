Braves Starting Pitcher Ian Anderson Activated From IL, Starts Sunday

The Atlanta Braves announce starting pitcher Ian Anderson is activated from the injured list and is expected to start in Sunday’s series finale with the San Francisco Giants.

Anderson has missed more than a month of playing time because of a shoulder injury, last pitching in a 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on July 11. He threw 64 pitches in 2.1 innings of work, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out four batters. The second-year starter has a 5-5 record in 18 starts, posting a 3.56 ERA, 24% K rate and a 1.25 WHIP. He is priced at $8,100 on FanDuel.

The Braves, with a 69-59 record, lead the National League East by five games and will face the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants with the series tied at one game apiece after a 5-0 Giants win Saturday night. Sunday’s matchup proves to be tough for Anderson against a Giants team that ranks ninth in batting average and OBP.

Atlanta is a -142 home Moneyline favorite against the Giants on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an 8.5-run total.