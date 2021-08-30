Brett Phillips Placed on 10-Day IL

https://twitter.com/neilsolondz/status/1432394155976691718

Phillips has been placed on the 10-day IL with a right ankle sprain, although the severity of the issue is still unknown. The Rays have also optioned left-hander Josh Fleming to Triple-A Durham, and J.P. Feyereisen and Dietrich Enns will take their spots on the active roster.

Phillips has been a part-time player for the Rays this season, and he’s posted a respectable 103 wRC+ over 253 plate appearances. Phillips is most famous for his walk-off hit in the World Series last season, which allowed the Rays to tie the series at 2-2. They would ultimately lose the next two games to the Dodgers, but it will still go down as one of the top moments in franchise history.

The Rays will look to build off last year’s World Series run in 2021. They currently own a six-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East standings thanks to a 9-1 record over their past 10 games. Their 82-48 record is also the best mark in the entire American League. FanGraphs currently gives them a 77.4% chance of winning the division and a 99.6% chance of reaching the postseason. Their odds to win the AL East are currently listed at -350 on FanDuel Sportsbook.