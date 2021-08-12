Brewers’ Activate Josh Hader From IL

Hader hasn’t pitched since August 1st against the Atlanta Braves. During that span, the Brewers went 6-3 but they could’ve been even better had they not blown back-to-back home games over the weekend against the Giants.
It’s been another impressive campaign for Hader as he’s converted 22 of 23 saves on the year.
Milwaukee will likely look to get him right back on the mound for Thursday’s series finale, even if the game doesn’t call for a save situation.
The Brewers are relishing their rise to the top of the NL Central along with the demise of the Cubs, so they’re likely to advantage of any opportunity that will add to their rival’s misery.
