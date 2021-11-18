Brewers Corbin Burnes Wins National League Cy Young

Major League Baseball announces Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes has been awarded the 2021 National League Cy Young Award.

https://twitter.com/MLB/status/1461118903862575109

In a razor-thin win, Burnes received 12 first-place votes, with Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler placing second and Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Max Scherzer placing third. A dominant 2021 campaign, Burnes pitched 167 innings in the regular season, starting 28 games and posting an 11-5 record with a 2.43 ERA, 35.6% K rate and a 0.94 WHIP. Among qualified starters this season, Burnes ranked first in ERA, first in K rate and second in WHIP. Last season, his cutter was one of the more dominant pitches in the majors, used in 34% of two-strike situations; the pitch had a 50% K rate, with a 41% CSW rate and a 67% PutAway rate.

The Brewers, who won the National League Central Divison with a 95-67 record, were defeated by the Atlanta Braves in the postseason and hope to continue their push toward the World Series next season. Milwaukee is +1600 to win the 2022 World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.