Brewers/Cubs Postponed Due to Rain Monday

Severe weather rolled into the Chicago area shortly before game time, with a delay announced before the first pitch. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Tuesday starting at 1:05 p.m.
According to Adam McCalvy, Brewers ace Freddy Peralta will start game one, originally scheduled to pitch in Monday’s matchup.
Making his 21st start of the season, Peralta has an 8-3 record, with a 2.21 ERA, 34% K rate and a 0.89 WHIP. Among qualified starters, Peralta ranks fourth in ERA, fourth in K rate and first in WHIP.
Milwaukee is holding on to a commanding lead in the National League Central, with a 66-46 record, with a 5.5-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds. Chicago, however, is 52-61 this year and appears to be looking toward next season, posturing as sellers at the trade deadline, making deals to send Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Craig Kimbrel to contending teams.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.