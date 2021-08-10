Brewers/Cubs Postponed Due to Rain Monday

Jordan Bastian reports Monday’s matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs has been postponed due to rain.

https://twitter.com/MLBastian/status/1424909193614696449

Severe weather rolled into the Chicago area shortly before game time, with a delay announced before the first pitch. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Tuesday starting at 1:05 p.m.

According to Adam McCalvy, Brewers ace Freddy Peralta will start game one, originally scheduled to pitch in Monday’s matchup.

https://twitter.com/AdamMcCalvy/status/1424909989848682499

Making his 21st start of the season, Peralta has an 8-3 record, with a 2.21 ERA, 34% K rate and a 0.89 WHIP. Among qualified starters, Peralta ranks fourth in ERA, fourth in K rate and first in WHIP.

Milwaukee is holding on to a commanding lead in the National League Central, with a 66-46 record, with a 5.5-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds. Chicago, however, is 52-61 this year and appears to be looking toward next season, posturing as sellers at the trade deadline, making deals to send Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Craig Kimbrel to contending teams.

