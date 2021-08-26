Brewers’ Freddy Peralta Nearing Return

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports that Brewers’ pitcher, Freddy Peralta, could be nearing a return to the rotation after being placed on the injury list with shoulder inflammation.

Freddy Peralta played catch today and feels “great.” Plan is bullpen tomorrow, few days off, another bullpen, then rejoin rotation. No firm plan but he’s thinking late in the SF series or early in the next homestand, then full go the rest of the way. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 26, 2021

The 25-year old right-hander reportedly feels good after some throwing sessions on a flat ground surface. Peralta is now scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Friday and possibly another one early next week.

If he comes out of those sessions pain-free, he could be in line to start towards the end of the week. Peralta has been impressive in his four seasons with Milwaukee considering his .694 winning percentage (25-11), a 3.81 ERA, and a 1.15 WHIP.

At 78-49, Milwaukee has a commanding 9.5 game lead in the NL Central, and it’s 4.5 games behind the Dodgers for the best record in baseball.

