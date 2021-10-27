Brewers GM Matt Arnold Rebuffs Mets

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports that Brewers general manager Matt Arnold is no longer considering heading up the New York Mets front office. The Mets have approached multiple candidates but have been rebuffed each time.

Per a source with knowledge of the process, the Brewers’ Matt Arnold has withdrawn his name from consideration to be the Mets’ next president of baseball ops. That means Arnold will remain with the Brewers as GM, a role he was promoted to after the 2020 season. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 27, 2021

Arnold is just the latest name to pass on the opportunity. This newest setback further highlights the dysfunction that’s in Queens at the moment. Despite a payroll upwards of $150 million and an owner who is more than willing to open the wallet, the Mets can’t find anyone to take the job. After failing to pry Arnold away from the Brewers and missing out on Theo Epstein, whoever the Mets bring in will likely not even be in their top five of worthy candidates.

