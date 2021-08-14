Brewers Place Travis Shaw on Waivers

Shaw played in 56 games for Milwaukee this season but has struggled throughout the season. The 31-year-old is slugging .337 in 202 plate appearances with six home runs, 28 runs batted in, and 51 strikeouts. Shaw has been rehabilitating a shoulder injury at Triple-A and appears to be making headway at the plate. He’s slugging .485 with two home runs and eight runs batted in in 11 games with Nashville.
As reported by Will Sammon, the addition of Eduardo Escobar to the Brewers lineup made it easier to move on from Shaw. Escobar has taken over first base duties with Keston Hiura on the injured list, and Luis Urias has been the Brewers’ everyday third baseman. With Kolten Wong locking down second base and Rowdy Tellez a productive depth player, there weren’t enough at-bats to go around.
If Shaw clears waivers, he will become a free agent, although he could be picked up off waivers by a team looking for infield depth.
The Brewers remain a betting favorite in the World Series futures market with +950 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
