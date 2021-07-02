Brewers placed Kolten Wong on the 10-day IL

The Brewers had to put their infielder on the 10-day injured list for the third time this season on Friday. Kolten Wong had been battling tightness in his left calf that kept him out for four straight games this week. The 30-year-old returned on Thursday to suit up against the Pittsburgh Pirates but was forced to leave the game after the calf issue persisted.

Wong missed two weeks in early June with an oblique injury, while an oblique issue also cost him some time in April. The former Cardinal has been fantastic atop Milwaukee’s lineup this season when healthy. Wong is slashing 291/.346/.485 to go along with seven home runs, 20 RBI, 30 runs, and six stolen bags in 196 at-bats across 53 games. The Hawaiian infielder also started 49 games at second base for the Brew Crew this season.

The move means we won’t see Wong until after the All-Star Break, and Milwaukee has called up Pablo Reyes was from Triple-A Nashville to take his place on the roster.

The Brewers continue a four-game set in Pittsburgh tonight and are slight moneyline favorites at the FanDuel Sportsbook going off at -116.