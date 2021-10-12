Brewers’ Without Ace In Game 4

Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Brewers‘ Corbin Burnes will not pitch in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Braves.

https://twitter.com/Haudricourt/status/1447991435786129408

Burnes started Game 1 of the series on Friday, so he’d only have three days of rest if he were to pitch on Tuesday. That means Milwaukee will go with the left-hander Eric Lauer who hadn’t pitched since Oct 1 when he allowed five runs in five innings against the Dodgers. Atlanta, however, will start Charlie Morton on short rest. Morton opposed Burnes in the series opener and allowed two runs on three hits in six innings of work.

Milwaukee is on the brink of elimination as it trails Atlanta 2-1 in the series. Not having Burnes available, even in relief, could bring an end to the Brewers’ postseason run.

