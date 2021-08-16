Brian Flores: Dolphins Will Utilize Three-Man Committee at Running Back

Myles Gaskins is currently being drafted as the No. 21 running back in fantasy football drafts, but head coach Brian Flores told reporters that Gaskin would be part of a three-person committee this season. Malcolm Brown got the start in the Dolphins’ first preseason game, and he saw 16 snaps and nine carries. Gaskin finished with just seven first-team snaps and four carries. Salvon Ahmed will also factor into the mix, and he racked up 40 yards on the ground to go along 31 receiving yards and a touchdown.”You saw all three backs played, all three of them got carries,” Flores said. “Pick one out and put them in, basically. We like all three guys. They all do good things. And I think we saw that today. And [we’ll] just keep working all three guys.”
This is obviously a poor development for Gaskin’s fantasy stock, making him a risky pick at his current ADP.
The Dolphins finished 10-6 last season, but that wasn’t good enough to make the playoffs in a top-heavy AFC. They’re currently listed at +118 on FanDuel Sportsbook to make the playoffs this season.
