Broncos Bradley Chubb to Have Surgery Wednesday

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb will undergo surgery to remove a bone spur near his ankle.

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1440443432044924933

Chubb will likely land on the injured reserve, with a recovery time of six to eight weeks for similar procedures. He returned to the playing field for a Week 2, 32-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording one tackle on 19 defensive snaps. Last season, Chubb ranked seventh in solo tackles, recording 26 tackles and was second on the team in sacks with 7.5, appearing in 14 games.

Expect defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, to see additional playing time in place of Chubb. Jones played 34 snaps in the Week 2 win, recording a combined tackle and one quarterback hit.

Denver, which ranks 10th in defensive DVOA, will face the New York Jets in Week 2, who rank 29th in offensive DVOA.

The Broncos are a 10.5-point home favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Jets in a matchup with a 41.5-point total, the lowest on the slate.