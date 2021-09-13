Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy Injury Update

Broncos fans held their breath as they watched Jerry Jeudy get carted off the field just six minutes into the third quarter. The second-year Alabama product had his right leg pinned underneath him following a tackle by Giants cornerback James Bradberry. Although the initial X-ray results were negative, Jeudy is likely set for a spell on the sidelines as the injury is characterized as a high ankle sprain.

Those injuries can always be tricky, particularly for a wide receiver who needs to change direction quickly. Jeudy won’t return to the field until the ankle can withstand countless reps or out route running.

An optimistic timeline for his return would be three to four weeks. But the Broncos will likely look to err on the side of caution to avoid rushing him back because that could only further delay his timeline for return.

The good news is there’s no structural damage, but fantasy owners will need to plan on him not being available in the coming weeks.

