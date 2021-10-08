Broncos Optimistic That Jerry Jeudy Can Return By Halloween

The initial prognosis for Jerry Jeudy’s high ankle sprain injury was guarded, as the rehabilitation period can be prolonged. Jeudy appears to be healing well from his injury, and the Denver Broncos are optimistic that he can return to the lineup for their Week 8 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

https://twitter.com/mikeklis/status/1445808867149897728

Jeudy injured his ankle in the Broncos’ Week 1 victory over the New York Giants. The second-year wideout was carted off the field in the third quarter after catching six-of-seven targets for 72 yards. Jeudy led the Broncos in targets and yards in 2020 and will be an immediate upgrade to Denver’s receiving corps when he returns to action.

Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant have been Teddy Bridgewater’s preferred targets since Jeudy went down with the injury. Sutton leads the team in targets and yards while tied with Fant for the most receptionJeudy’s return will impact their fantasy output as Bridgewater distributes the ball amongst his offensive weapons.

The Broncos have three games between now and when Jeudy is expected to return. That starts Sunday when they travel to Pittsburgh as +1.5 underdogs against the Steelers.