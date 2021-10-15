Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Limited At Practice On Friday

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was limited in practice for the second straight day on Friday with a hip injury, per 9 News’s Mike Klis.

Gordon has been listed as questionable but is yet to miss any time this season. The seven-year veteran has spent the season splitting touches with rookie backfield mate Javonte Williams and has accrued 378 yards and two touchdowns on 70 touches in five games this year.

A lower leg injury that has been reported earlier this season as well as this hip issue keeps Gordon’s status up in the air and likely a game-time decision on Sunday. His status will be something to monitor before kickoff on Sunday. The Broncos will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Las Vegas Raiders Vs. Denver Broncos Odds

The Denver Broncos are currently four-point favorites against the Las Vegas Raiders with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.