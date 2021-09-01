Broncos Release Running Back Royce Freeman

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1433115662256324611

Freeman was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he was once considered the future of the Broncos’ backfield. However, he ended up being outplayed by Phillip Lindsay — an undrafted rookie in 2018 — and found himself even further down the depth chart after the Broncos signed Melvin Gordon. The team then used a second-round pick in 2021 on Javonte Williams, which made Freeman expendable. He was released on Wednesday after the team claimed a few players on waivers and needed to open up a roster spot.

The move could be a positive for Freeman’s career. Instead of an afterthought in Denver, he now has the opportunity to sign with a team that might give him a chance. The Ravens stand out as a potential landing spot following the injury to J.K. Dobbins, and the Falcons also lack a backup running back behind Mike Davis. Regardless, he should find a job somewhere quickly.

