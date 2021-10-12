Broncos Sign Wide Receiver John Brown To Practice Squad

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Denver Broncos have signed free-agent John Brown to the practice squad.

— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 12, 2021

Brown was a member of the Buffalo Bill during the 2020 season, starting nine games, catching 33 passes for 458 yards and three touchdowns, and missing significant time because of multiple calf injuries. As part of the Bills’ high-powered offense, Brown was third in the receiving corps, responsible for 15% of the target share, behind Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs. The seven-year veteran signed with the Raiders in the offseason but was released before the start of the season.

Denver, who has been hobbled with injuries during the beginning of the 2021 season in Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, could benefit from Brown’s speed and high-upside ability. While unlikely to play in a Week 6 matchup against the Raiders, Brown could eventually be elevated to the 53-man roster.

