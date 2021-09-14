Broncos Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy Lands on IR

Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports the Denver Broncos have placed wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on the Injured Reserve Tuesday after suffering an ankle injury.

The Broncos are sending CB Ronald Darby (hamstring) and WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) to IR, source confirms. Darby played all 61 snaps Sunday and could be back right after the three-week window ends. Depth key for Broncos. No. 9 overall pick Pat Surtain set to step in at natural spot — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) September 14, 2021

Jeudy suffered a high-ankle sprain in the third quarter of Denver’s 27-13 win over the New York Giants. He was targeted seven times, catching six passes for 72 yards and was second on the team in target share, only behind wide receiver Noah Fant.

Although Jeudy is expected to return to action this season, look for KJ Hamler to see additional production in place of the second-year wide out. Hamler saw four targets, catching three passes for 41 yards, seeing 11% of the Broncos’ target share.

Hamler is priced at $5,500 on FanDuel.

The Broncos will look to keep the momentum going with a Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who last week allowed 26 points to the Houston Texans’ receiving corps.

Denver is a 6-point road favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 45.5-point total.