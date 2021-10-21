Broncos Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy Likely to Return Week 8

James Palmer of the NFL Network reports Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will likely return to action in a Week 8 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Jerry Jeudy got a solid workout pregame. Expectation is for him to go next Sunday against Washington I’m told. The #broncos surely would love to get him back. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 21, 2021

Jeudy has been dealing with an ankle injury suffered in a Week 1 27-13 win over the New York Giants. The second-year wide receiver was targeted seven times, catching six passes for 72 yards, before leaving the game because of the injury.

The Broncos will have 10 days in-between games, visiting the Cleveland Browns for a Thursday night Week 7 matchup. According to reports, Jeudy had a solid pregame warmup but will be held out of the Week 7 contest. Jeudy’s return gives quarterback Teddy Bridgewater an additional weapon alongside Courtland Sutton, who leads the Broncos with a 24% target share. Sutton is priced at $12,500 for FanDuel’s single-game slate Thursday, facing a Browns’ defense ranked 13th in DVOA.

Denver is a 2-point road underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 40-point total.