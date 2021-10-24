Brook Lopez Remains Out vs. Spurs

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without center Brook Lopez for the second consecutive game. Lopez is dealing with a back ailment that will keep him out against the San Antonio Spurs.

https://twitter.com/tom_orsborn/status/1452036179826724868

The Bucks went small without Lopez in the lineup for their last contest, the Miami Heat. Pat Connaughton had a forgettable outing at center, putting up 6 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in over 27 minutes of court time. Connaughton will get his second start of the season against the Spurs but has been moved into the small forward role, with Giannis Antetokounmpo taking over at center.

Single-game slates are the only remaining FanDuel option for the Bucks and Spurs 8:30 pm ET contest. Giannis has a $16,500 salary, with Connaughton coming in at nearly half of that at $8,500.

The Bucks enter the contest as -6.5 favorites, although the line could shift further in their favor, as the betting price on the Bucks is up to -112.