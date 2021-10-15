Browns’ Jarvis Landry Returns To Practice

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports that Browns‘ wide receiver Jarvis Landry will return to practice on Friday off IR.

The #Browns are designating WR Jarvis Landry to return off of injured reserve. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 15, 2021

Landry was sidelined for three games after suffering an MCL sprain in Week 2 vs. the Houston Texans. The Browns still have 21 days to add Landry back to the 53-man roster, and they have until 4 p.m. on Saturday to designate him for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

In the past three years with the Browns, Landry’s led the team in targets in each season. He’s formed a good partnership with quarterback Baker Mayfield, and whenever Cleveland decides to activate him, you can expect a decline in Odell Beckham Jr.’s targets.

The understanding just hasn’t been there between Mayfield and Beckham Jr. as the former LSU product still hasn’t gotten into the endzone in his three games this season.

