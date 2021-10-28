Browns’ Jarvis Landry To Play In Week 8

Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports that Browns’ wide receiver Jarvis Landry is confident he’ll play on Sunday against the Steelers.

#Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry says he'll play Sunday "for sure" vs. #Steelers despite a new knee injury, which stems from the sprained MCL he suffered earlier this seasonhttps://t.co/rbwmQ1lcUz — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 28, 2021

In Week 2, Landry sprained the MCL in his knee and was placed on the injured reserve list. However, after starting the season 3-1, the Browns lost their next two games, which might’ve hastened his return to the field. The former LSU product didn’t practice on Wednesday, so it appears that the Browns are still being cautious of the injury.

He returned in Week 7 to catch five passes for 37 yards but didn’t score a touchdown. Week 8 might not be the best time to have Landry in your lineup — mainly if he’s still not at 100% with the Steelers defense next on the schedule.

Landry’s price tag has dropped to $6,000 in daily fantasy, but you can probably find better value elsewhere.

