Browns Plan To Release Odell Beckham Jr.

On Friday morning, the Cleveland Browns officially announced their plans to release wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. This marriage always seemed headed for divorce as things never really clicked between Beckham and the Browns.

In 2019, Cleveland acquired Beckham via trade after he spent five years with the Giants. In four of those seasons, He racked up over 1,000 receiving yards. Thus, for New York to jettison a talented player with that much production shows that the decision was likely less about football than anything else.

Although Beckham managed to have over 1,000 receiving yards in his first season with Cleveland, there were always rumblings about whether a greater focus on him in the offense would stunt the development of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. In 2020, Beckham’s season ended in Week 7 after he tore his ACL. With him no longer playing, Mayfield flourished as he had his best season and led the Browns to the playoffs, where they defeated the Steelers 48-37 in the Wild Card game before narrowly losing to the then Super Bowl champion Chiefs, 22-17.

This season, Cleveland’s failed to build on the success of last year, so it’s natural for pundits to start searching for answers to explain the Browns regression. It didn’t take too long before some criticism made its way to Beckham. After all, he’s the most targeted (34) player in the Browns offense but had fewer receiving yards (232) than tight end David Njoku (323).

After the Browns’ loss to the Steelers in Week 8, Beckham’s father took to social media to share a montage of video clips showing moments throughout the season when his son was open but didn’t get the football. That didn’t sit well with the Browns, as Beckham was barred from attending practice this week.

It was only a matter of time before the Browns would decide to cut ties with the enigmatic wide receiver.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Browns planned to convert some of Beckham’s salary into a signing bonus to reduce their cap hit for releasing him.

Correction: the Browns are converting base salary into signing bonus to lower his cap number in an attempt to save money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2021

This would also make it easier for interested teams to claim Beckham off waivers.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all your NFL action. There, you can find odds for MVP, Rookie of the Year, team futures, in addition to divisional and outright conference winners.