Browns QB Baker Mayfield Expects To Play Thursday Vs. Broncos

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters that he expects to play on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos with a shoulder injury, per Akron Beacon Journal’s Nate Ulrich.

Mayfield also mentioned that he completely tore his labrum in his left shoulder when it popped out in Week 2. He was seen in a sling at the team’s post-game press conference on Sunday but insists he will play through the issue in their matchup with the Denver Broncos on Thursday. Cleveland will be desperate to have their starting quarterback in Week 7 to avoid falling below .500 in a stacked AFC. Injuries are plaguing the Browns on the short week, with running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt both missing practice on Tuesday and in jeopardy of being absent as well.

Mayfield has completed 67.1 percent of his passes this season for 1,474 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Denver Broncos Vs. Cleveland Browns Odds

The Cleveland Browns are currently three-point favorites against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.