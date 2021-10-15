Browns RB Kareem Hunt Questionable For Sunday Vs. Cardinals

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns with a wrist and knee injury, per the team’s injury report.

Hunt was a limited participant in practice on Friday. It’s a positive sign that trends towards being available on Sunday after missing out on practice on both Wednesday and Thursday this week. With running back Nick Chubb ruled out for Sunday, Hunt is expected to get the majority of the workload against Arizona on Sunday.

The fifth-year veteran has been a key contributor to Cleveland’s offense as a part of their two-headed backfield with Chubb. Hunt has accrued 444 yards and five total touchdowns on 72 touches in five games this season. The Browns lead the NFL in rushing yards per attempt at 5.4.

Arizona Cardinals Vs. Cleveland Browns Odds

The Cleveland Browns are currently three-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with the total set at 49, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.