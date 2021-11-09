Browns RB Nick Chubb & RB Demetric Felton Test Positive For COVID-19

Chubb and Felton now join running back John Kelly on the COVID reserve which leaves D’Ernest Johnson as the lone active running back on the 53-man roster with Kareem Hunt still on injured reserve. Both players are vaccinated, which means they will have a chance to play if they can produce two negative tests in 24 hours prior to Sunday. The Browns will likely either elevate a back from the practice squad or make a move in free agency in case Johnson is the only one able to suit up this weekend against the New England Patriots.
Chubb leads Cleveland with 120 rushing attempts for 721 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the season in seven games. Johnson has accrued 37 rushes for 195 rushing yards and two touchdowns in nine games.
Cleveland Browns Vs. New England Patriots Odds
The Cleveland Browns are currently 1.5-point underdogs against the New England Patriots on Sunday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.