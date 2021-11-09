Browns RB Nick Chubb & RB Demetric Felton Test Positive For COVID-19

Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton both tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chubb and Felton now join running back John Kelly on the COVID reserve which leaves D’Ernest Johnson as the lone active running back on the 53-man roster with Kareem Hunt still on injured reserve. Both players are vaccinated, which means they will have a chance to play if they can produce two negative tests in 24 hours prior to Sunday. The Browns will likely either elevate a back from the practice squad or make a move in free agency in case Johnson is the only one able to suit up this weekend against the New England Patriots.

Chubb leads Cleveland with 120 rushing attempts for 721 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the season in seven games. Johnson has accrued 37 rushes for 195 rushing yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

Cleveland Browns Vs. New England Patriots Odds

The Cleveland Browns are currently 1.5-point underdogs against the New England Patriots on Sunday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.