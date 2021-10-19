Browns RB Nick Chubb Ruled OUT For Thursday Vs. Broncos

The injury kept Chubb out of the team’s Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals and will now have him sidelined for the second straight week on Thursday. It’s significant news for a team that leads the NFL in rushing yards per game and ranks third in the league in rushing play percentage. Chubb has had a strong start to the season with 90 rushes for 523 yards and four touchdowns in five games.
Chubb’s absence along with the placement of backfield mate Kareem Hunt on injured reserve means rookie running back Demetric Felton will be the lead back on Thursday night.
Denver Broncos Vs. Cleveland Browns Odds
The Cleveland Browns are currently three-point favorites against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
