Browns Rule Out Nick Chubb vs. Cardinals

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports that Nick Chubb will be inactive on Sunday when the Browns host the Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Chubb’s been dealing with a calf problem though it’s unclear when he picked up the injury. In Week 5, he ran roughshod over the Chargers with 161 yards on the ground on just 21 carries. He averages 5.8 yards per carry this season and has served as the feature back in a Browns’ rushing attack that’s ranked first in the Football Outsiders Offensive Rush DVOA metric.

The former Georgia product’s registered almost twice as many carries and rushing yards as his backup Kareem Hunt. However, both running backs have worked well together as Hunt’s held his own with 5.4 yards per carry.

Given that Cleveland is second in the league in run plays at 52.55%, you can expect to see a lot of Hunt on Sunday. The forecast also calls for a windy day with gusts up to 20 mph. All signs point to a big day for Hunt, so be sure to start him in your lineup, and you might also want to play the over in his rush attempts and yardage props.

