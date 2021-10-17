Browns to Limit Kareem Hunt’s Production Sunday

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports the Cleveland Browns plan to limit running back Kareem Hunt’s production in the Week 6 matchup against Arizona Cardinals.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told me RB Kareem Hunt (wrist/knee) is beat up, but he looked good in practice Friday and will get more work than usual today against the #Cardinals with Nick Chubb (calf) out. Stefanski has a number of touches in mind. “I don’t want to kill Kareem.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2021

Hunt, who is questionable with a wrist and knee injury, is reportedly “banged up,” with head coach Kevin Stefanski likely to place a snap count for the lead running back. With the Browns already without running back Nick Chubb and playing on a short week, with an upcoming Thursday night matchup in Week 7, Hunt will likely have a more conservative approach.

Hunt, who rushed for 61 yards on 12 attempts, with two touchdowns, is responsible for 31% of the share in carries in the Browns’ split backfield, with Nick Chubb seeing a 51% share of carries, leading the team.

Hunt is priced at $7,400 on FanDuel. Initially expected to see the bulk of production in the backfield, expect a portion of Hunt’s carries to go toward D’Ernest Johnson, priced at $4,500 on FanDuel.

Cleveland is a 3.5-point home favorite against the Cardinals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a Week 6 matchup with a 48.5-point total.