Browns WR Jarvis Landry Placed On IR With Knee Injury

The Cleveland Browns have placed wide receiver Jarvis Landry on the injured reserve on Tuesday with an MCL sprain, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The receiver was injured early in the first quarter of Cleveland’s Week 2 win over the Houston Texans and did not return after heading to the locker room. This will be the first game Landry will miss in his eight-year career due to injury and his streak of 111 straight games with at least two receptions came to an end on Sunday as he managed just one catch prior to his exit.

The wide receiver will be forced to miss at least three games by being put on the injured reserve and will be first available to return in their Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Chicago Bears Vs. Cleveland Browns Odds

The Cleveland Browns are currently 7.5-point favorites against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.