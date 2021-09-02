Bruce Arians: Buccaneers are 100% Vaccinated

https://twitter.com/PewterReport/status/1433462982563057667

The Buccaneers are the second team to hit the 100% vaccination threshold, joining the Falcons. Arians told reporters that every player, coach, and staff member has received the vaccine, which will give them a competitive edge for the upcoming season. Vaccinated players are tested once per week for COVID-19, while unvaccinated players are tested daily. Unsurprisingly, unvaccinated players have tested positive at a much higher clip during the preseason.

That means the Buccaneers will be less likely than others to have to forfeit a game in 2021-22. The NFL’s new guidelines state that if a team is forced to postpone a game due to COVID-19 and cannot make it up during the 18-week regular season, that team will be penalized with a loss.

The Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl champs, and they have big expectations again this season. They’re currently listed at +650 on FanDuel Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LVI, and they’re 7.5-point favorites vs. the Cowboys to start the season.