Bryce Harper out of the lineup for the Phillies

Bryce Harper is out of the lineup for the Phillies in the second game of the doubleheader for the Phillies on Friday, BaseballPress.com reports. Harper is not injured and is just getting the nightcap off. He went 1-3 with a double and run scored as the Phillies took the first game, 5-2.
The Phillies are a team to watch as we get closer to the July 30th trade deadline. Are they buyers or sellers? They currently sit at one game above .500, 45-44, second place in the National League East, three games behind the Mets. If they play well over the next two weeks, they could be buyers to help reinforce a playoff run, but if not, they could be sellers and look forward to the 2022 season.
Ross Detwiler of the Marlins will oppose Zach Eflin of the Phillies in the second game between these two teams. The Phillies are +124 (-1.5) on the run line, -184 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 6.5, over (-115), and the under (-111). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
