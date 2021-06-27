Bryce Harper to Sit Out Sunday Against Mets

Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Enquirer reports Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper will sit out of Sunday’s matchup with the New York Mets.

Harper exited Saturday’s 4-3 loss in the seventh inning after being hit by a pitch from Jacob deGrom. He went 0-for-3 with two stolen bases. In the Phillies’ lineup, a regular fixture, Harper, has appeared in 55 games this season, slashing .272/.285/.492 with 11 home runs.

Travis Jankowski will take over right field duties for Harper Sunday, batting fifth. Jankowski, priced at $2,000 on FanDuel, has appeared in 19 games this season, his first with the Phillies. He is hitting .389 with a .500 OBP and one home run.

The Phillies will look to avoid the series sweep against their National League East rival New York Mets, expected to face Marcus Stroman, who will make his 17th start of the season. Stroman has a 6-5 record with a 2.31 ERA and 21.9% K rate. Philadelphia is a -104 road Moneyline underdog against the Mets on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 7.5-run total.