Bryson DeChambeau to Join LIV Golf Invitational Series
Paul Connor
Add Bryson DeChambeau, to the growing list of PGA Tour stars heading elsewhere. According to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, DeChambeau will join the LIV Golf International Series. The former major champion is expected to be in the field for LIV’s first United States-based event at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon, scheduled for June 30 – July 2.
Per DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, “Bryson has always been an innovator. Having the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of something unique has always been intriguing to him. Professional golf as we know it is changing, and it’s happening quickly.”
The decision comes a week after the 28-year-old said he planned to continue to compete on the PGA Tour at last week’s Memorial. An eight-time PGA Tour winner, DeChambeau joins the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Patrick Reed as members of the rival league.
DeChambeau is currently 28th in the Official World Golf Rankings.
This week’s PGA Tour event is the Canadian Open, where FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Scottie Scheffler as the betting favorite at +850 odds.
