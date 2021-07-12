Bubba Watson Withdraws from British Open

Bubba Watson will have to withdraw from the British Open as he was marked as a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, per Golf Channel.

Watson stated on Twitter:

“For those wondering, the U.K. and U.S. COVID-19 guidelines are quite different. Getting on the charter or a commercial flight was not an option available to me after my recent exposure. I don’t make the rules but do have to follow them.”

On FanDuel Sportsbook, Bryson DeChambeau is listed at +3400, which are likely the longest odds we’ve seen him at for quite some time. We’ve never seen Bryson at a links-style golf course, so it’s difficult to project how he’ll do this week.

Even with his power, it may be hard for him to overpower this course if he consistently finds himself buried in the fescue. Finesse and touch will also be required this week, but Bryson ranks 62nd in Strokes Gained: Approach and 86th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his last 50 rounds.