Buccaneers Place Carlton Davis on Injured Reserve

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1446200529344925696

The Buccaneers have had some issues in their secondary this season, and things could worsen without Davis. He was placed on the IR with a quad injury, and he has battled hamstring injuries for most of the year. He’ll be eligible to rejoin the lineup for the Buccaneers’ divisional matchup vs. the Saints in Week 8.

Despite the injuries, Davis has been easily the Bucs’ best cornerback this season. He owns the 10th-highest grade at the cornerback position per ProFootballFocus, and he had an interception in Week 1 vs. the Cowboys.

With Davis sidelined, Richard Sherman will be asked to play an even more significant role for the Bucs moving forward. He was placed immediately into the starting lineup after being signed off the street for their Week 4 matchup vs. the Patriots, and he allowed eight completions on eight targets last week. That doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence.

The Buccaneers are currently listed as 10-point home favorites vs. the Dolphins on FanDuel Sportsbook.