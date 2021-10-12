Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Has Right Thumb Wrapped At Practice Tuesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had his right thumb heavily wrapped up at team practice on Tuesday but is expected to play on Thursday night, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

Brady reportedly hurt the thumb early on but was still able to throw for 411 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions in the team’s 45-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins. It’s not expected to keep him out for Thursday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles but it may be something to monitor in the matchup. He was listed as a limited participant at practice on Tuesday.

The 14-time Pro Bowler has lit it up so far this season, completing 66.2 percent of his passes for a league-leading 1,767 passing yards, 16 total touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently seven-point favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday with the total set at 51.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.