Buccaneers Sign Richard Sherman

The Buccaneers have struggled more than expected defensively to start the season. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting went down with an injury in Week 1, and the team has struggled to fill that void. Ross Cockrell and Jamel Dean both rank outside the top 50 at cornerback in ProFootballFocus grade, and the Buccaneers rank just 17th in Football Outsiders’ pass defense DVOA.

With that in mind, it’s not surprising that the Bucs are looking for some help at cornerback. They’ve reportedly reached an agreement with Richard Sherman, who has previously been one of the best cornerbacks in football. It remains to be seen if he can still play at that level at 33 years old, but he should provide immediate help in the secondary. Scotty Miller has been placed on IR to create room for Sherman on the active roster.

The Buccaneers will head to New England to take on the Patriots on Sunday Night Football, and they’re currently listed as seven-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.