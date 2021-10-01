Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski Doubtful For Week 4 Vs. Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) has been listed as doubtful to play against the New England Patriots in Week 4, per the team’s injury report.

Gronkowski took a hit to the ribs in Tampa Bay’s Week 3 loss to the Rams that forced him to exit the game although he did end up returning. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday but did practice on Friday. Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Friday that he would be a game-time decision, but the team’s injury report said otherwise when listing the tight end as doubtful. The team has stated that X-rays taken on Gronkowski earlier in the week came back negative.

The 11-year veteran has been one of quarterback Tom Brady’s favorite targets to open up the season with 20 targets for 16 receptions, 184 yards, and a team-leading four touchdowns on the season. Tight end Cameron Brate will see plenty more snaps and routes as he will be next up to fill Gronkowski’s role until he returns.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. New England Patriots Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently seven-point favorites against the New England Patriots, with the total set at 49.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.