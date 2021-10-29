Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski Listed As Questionable For Sunday Vs. Saints

Gronkowski suffered the rib injury in Week 3 in the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams and has not played since. It was later reported that the tight end had suffered four cracked ribs, a broken rib, and a punctured lung as part of the injury. He has since been working his way back to practicing and was limited in participation throughout the week. Tampa will take on the Saints in a pivotal NFC South matchup on Sunday.
The five-time Pro Bowler was off to a rapid pace to start the season with 16 receptions for 184 yards and four touchdowns in the first three weeks. Expect Cameron Brate to step up if Gronkowski misses another week.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. New Orleans Saints Odds
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 4.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday with the total set at 49.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
