Bucks C Brook Lopez OUT Tuesday Vs. 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez will miss his tenth straight game of the season with a back injury he suffered in the team’s season-opener, per the league’s injury report.

It’s listed as back soreness and his loss has left plenty of production out of the lineup to start the season. Lopez averaged 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in 70 starts. He has missed just eight games in the previous three seasons with Milwaukee, so his ten-game absence is something head coach Mike Budenholzer and the Bucks are not used to dealing with. In his place, expect Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to continue to receive heightened minutes in order to fill the void in the frontcourt. Lopez’s status will be something to monitor in the coming days and weeks.

Milwaukee Bucks Vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently 5.5-point favorites against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday with the total set at 217.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.