Bucks Khris Middleton Test Positive for COVID-19

Stephen Watson of WISN reports Khris Middleton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Milwaukee Bucks matchup with the Detroit Pistons Tuesday.

Khris Middleton has tested positive for COVID-19, Mike Budenholzer confirms. — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) November 2, 2021

Middleton, a key producer in the Bucks’ rotation, has played six games this season, averaging 31 minutes, 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game. Playing in 68 games last season, Middleton averaged 33 minutes, 20 points, six rebounds and five assists per game.

With Middleton out of the rotation, expect an uptick in production to go to Grayson Allen, who is priced at $4,900 on FanDuel. Allen, who played last year with the Memphis Grizzlies, has appeared in seven games this season, averaging 29 minutes, 14 points, four rebounds and two assists per game. Allen started 38 games last year with the Grizzlies, averaging 25 minutes, 11 points, three rebounds and two assists per game.

The Bucks are a 4.5-point road favorite against the Detroit Pistons on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a matchup with a 212.5-point total.