Bullish On Trail Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic?

Jay Allen of Rip City Radio 620 reports that Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups favors expanding Jusuf Nurkic’s role in the offense next season. Billups values his versatility as a scorer, and there are plenty of signs that would suggest he’s correct in his assessment.

Chauncey Billups on @bosnianbeast27: "I want to get more out of Nurk this year. He's a weapon that most teams don't have: a big that can score, but he's really really comfortable and happy to facilitate." #RipCity — Jay Allen (@PDXjay) August 11, 2021

The Bosnian native averaged almost seven fewer minutes last year than in the 2019-2020 season. That resulted in a dip in his scoring from a career-high of 17.6 to 11.5 points per game.

This could hint into the team’s offensive strategy for next season, which makes Nurkic an intriguing option for fantasy players. At 6’11”, he not only can score, but he’s also pretty adept at filling out a stat sheet, as evidenced by his 9.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

