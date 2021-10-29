Bulls F Patrick Williams Out For Season With Wrist Dislocation

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams will miss the rest of the season with a left wrist dislocation that requires surgery, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Williams suffered the injury against the New York Knicks on Thursday night in a rough fall following a drive to the rim. There is an outside chance that Williams could return if Chicago makes the playoffs, but head coach Billy Donovan admitted that the injury is “pretty significant”. It’s a brutal loss of a starter who the Bulls wanted to spend the season budding into a true three-and-D cornerstone of the rotation. The second-year player had averaged 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game on the season.

Either Alex Caruso or Javonte Green are expected to see more playing time and step into the vacant starting role left behind by Williams.

Chicago Bulls Playoffs Odds

The Chicago Bulls are currently -280 to make the playoffs and +220 to miss the playoffs, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.