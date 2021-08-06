Bulls’ Lauri Markkanen Wants Fresh Start

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Charlotte Hornets are considering offering Bulls’ restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen.

The Finnish native saw his role somewhat diminish with the Bulls last season as he started 26 of 51 games after starting 169 of 170 games in his first three seasons. With Chicago now adding Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan in free agency, in addition to Nikola Vucevic last year, Markkanen’s minutes could be even more limited.

In the 2018-19 season, Markkanen averaged 18.7 points, but that dropped to 14.7 in 2019-20 and 13.6 this year.

In a quote to Finland’s national broadcast company, YLE, Markkanen intimated that he’s ready to move on from Chicago. “We have offers from several different teams. I want a fresh start to my NBA career somewhere else. Hopefully, things will be sorted out quickly with the Bulls and a new direction for my career”, Markkanen said.

Charlotte might have been one of the teams who made an offer, but with Kelly Oubre Jr. close to a deal with Charlotte, it remains to be seen if Markkanen will still be in their plans.

It’s also not clear which other teams may be interested in landing the former Arizona product.

