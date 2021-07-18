Buster Posey Could Return to Lineup Monday

The San Francisco Giants have been without All-Star catcher Buster Posey since July 4, but according to manager Gabe Kepler, that could change Monday. Kapler told Giants beat writer Susan Slusser that he’s confident Posey will be back in the lineup when the Giants travel to Los Angeles for a four-game set against the Dodgers.

Posey has missed nine games and the All-Star Game with a left thumb contusion. The 34-year-old continues to lead the Giants in on-base plus slugging percentage and batting average while putting up the third-most home runs, and is tied for the fourth-most runs batted in. He’s returning against a team that he’s had success against this season, as Posey has a 1.004 on-base plus slugging percentage, knocking out two long balls and driving in five runs in seven games.

Chadwick Tromp and Curt Casali have split time behind home plate, and both players’ fantasy value takes a big hit, with Posey healthy and back in the lineup. Posey has a modest $2,800 salary on Monday’s main slate at FanDuel.

The upcoming series against the Dodgers will have a serious impact on the NL West Standings. LA is just a half-game back of the Giants for the division lead, currently leading the Colorado Rockies in the late innings.