Buster Posey out of Giants Lineup Tuesday

Posey injured his thumb in the sixth inning of a 5-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks after hitting a foul off his hand. He went 1-for-3, driving in two runs. The 12-year veteran has appeared in 58 games for the Giants, slashing .328/.421/.547 with 12 home runs.
The X-Rays returned negative.
Chadwick Tromp will take over catcher duties for Posey in Tuesday’s matchup with the Cardinals. Tromp, who was called up from Triple-A Sacramento Monday, has appeared in four games this season, hitting .444 with a .444 OBP and one home run.
Tromp is priced at $2,000 on FanDuel.
The Giants will look to bounce back from a 5-3 loss to the Cardinals Monday and will face Adam Wainwright. The 16-year veteran will make his 17th start of the season, with a 6-5 record and a 3.49 ERA.
San Francisco is a -132 home Moneyline favorite against the Cardinals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with an eight-run total.
