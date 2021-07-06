Buster Posey out of Giants Lineup Tuesday

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is out of the lineup Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals with a thumb injury.

Posey injured his thumb in the sixth inning of a 5-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks after hitting a foul off his hand. He went 1-for-3, driving in two runs. The 12-year veteran has appeared in 58 games for the Giants, slashing .328/.421/.547 with 12 home runs.

The X-Rays returned negative.

Chadwick Tromp will take over catcher duties for Posey in Tuesday’s matchup with the Cardinals. Tromp, who was called up from Triple-A Sacramento Monday, has appeared in four games this season, hitting .444 with a .444 OBP and one home run.

Tromp is priced at $2,000 on FanDuel.

The Giants will look to bounce back from a 5-3 loss to the Cardinals Monday and will face Adam Wainwright. The 16-year veteran will make his 17th start of the season, with a 6-5 record and a 3.49 ERA.

San Francisco is a -132 home Moneyline favorite against the Cardinals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with an eight-run total.