Buster Posey Out of Giants Lineup Wednesday

Dealing with a thumb issue, Posey has made two starts since his injury on July 4. In Tuesday’s 6-8 loss, Posey went 1-for-3. A regular fixture in the Giants’ lineup, Posey has appeared in 60 games, slashing .330/.424/555 with 13 home runs.
Curt Casali will take over catcher duties, batting eight in Wednesday’s matchup. In his first season with the team, Casali is hitting .222, with a .321 OBP and four home runs, appearing in 45 games. He is priced at $2,900 on FanDuel.
The Giants will grab a series win, which will help keep their first-place position in the National League West, with a 59-35 record, currently holding on to a one-game lead in front of the Dodgers. The team will face Julio Urias, who will make his 20th start of the season. With a 3.78 ERA, Urias has a 12-3 record with a 26.8% K rate.
San Francisco is a +140 road Moneyline underdog against the Dodgers on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a game with an 8.5-run total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.