Buster Posey Out of Giants Lineup Wednesday

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is out of the lineup for the series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night.

Dealing with a thumb issue, Posey has made two starts since his injury on July 4. In Tuesday’s 6-8 loss, Posey went 1-for-3. A regular fixture in the Giants’ lineup, Posey has appeared in 60 games, slashing .330/.424/555 with 13 home runs.

Curt Casali will take over catcher duties, batting eight in Wednesday’s matchup. In his first season with the team, Casali is hitting .222, with a .321 OBP and four home runs, appearing in 45 games. He is priced at $2,900 on FanDuel.

The Giants will grab a series win, which will help keep their first-place position in the National League West, with a 59-35 record, currently holding on to a one-game lead in front of the Dodgers. The team will face Julio Urias, who will make his 20th start of the season. With a 3.78 ERA, Urias has a 12-3 record with a 26.8% K rate.

San Francisco is a +140 road Moneyline underdog against the Dodgers on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a game with an 8.5-run total.