Buster Posey out of the lineup Saturday for the Giants
July 3George KurtzSportsGrid
Buster Posey is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Giants, BaseballPress.com reports. This is likely just a routine day off for Posey. The Giants play a day game Sunday, and most teams don’t like to start their catchers in the day game after a night game, so Posey was likely to either sit Saturday night or Sunday afternoon. Curt Casali will start in his place.
Posey has had a comeback season in 2021 with 12 home runs, .328 batting average, and .970 OPS. The OPS would be a career-high and the average the best he has had since 2012.
The Giants have split the first two games of their series versus the Diamondbacks. The Giants are +100 (-1.5) on the run line, -168 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 9.5, over (-106), and the under (-114). You can find the lines for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
