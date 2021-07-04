Buster Posey out of the lineup Saturday for the Giants

Buster Posey is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Giants, BaseballPress.com reports. This is likely just a routine day off for Posey. The Giants play a day game Sunday, and most teams don’t like to start their catchers in the day game after a night game, so Posey was likely to either sit Saturday night or Sunday afternoon. Curt Casali will start in his place.

Posey has had a comeback season in 2021 with 12 home runs, .328 batting average, and .970 OPS. The OPS would be a career-high and the average the best he has had since 2012.

The Giants have split the first two games of their series versus the Diamondbacks. The Giants are +100 (-1.5) on the run line, -168 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 9.5, over (-106), and the under (-114). You can find the lines for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.