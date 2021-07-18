Buster Posey Remains Out of Lineup Sunday

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey will remain out of the lineup Sunday in the series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Although Posey is eligible to return from the injured list, the team is cautious in his return.

Posey is essentially day to day too – team will not bring him off the IL until he is ready to start at catcher. He’s getting close, he caught a bullpen yesterday. They just want to be cautious and make sure there are no setbacks. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) July 16, 2021

Posey last played in a 5-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 4, going 1-for-2 after leaving the game in the sixth inning after being hit by a foul ball. A regular fixture in the Giants lineup, Posey has played in 58 games this season, slashing .328/.421/.547 with 12 home runs and instrumental in the Giants’ ascension to the top of the National League West, currently holding a one-game lead ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Chadwick Tromp will resume catching duties in place of Posey for Sunday’s finale, batting eighth. Tromp has appeared in seven games this season, hitting .286 with a .286 OBP and one home run. He last made a start at catcher in a 6-5 loss to the Giants on July 6, going 0-for-5.

The Giants will look to bounce back from a 3-1 loss Saturday and will face Wade LeBlanc, who makes his fifth start of the season. A recent acquisition by the Cardinals, LeBlanc has an 0-2 record and a 4.78 ERA.

San Francisco is a -126 road Moneyline favorite against the Cardinals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with an 8.5-run total.